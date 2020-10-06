site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Isaiah Zuber: Back to practice roster
RotoWire Staff
Zuber reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Zuber was elevated to the active roster for a second straight week for Monday's loss to the Chiefs. He rushed twice for 21 yards in that stretch but didn't garner a target.
