Jack Tocho: Joins Washington
Tocho (undisclosed) signed to the Redskins' practice squad Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Tocho was on the Vikings' practice squad in September but was let go after ending up on the injured list. The 2017 seventh-round pick will look to make an impression in the final weeks of the regular season in Washington.
