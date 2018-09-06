Tocho was placed on Minnessota's practice squad injured list Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.

Tocho was placed on the practice squad injured list to make room for cornerback Jalen Myrick. A seventh round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Tocho will need to get healthy and show well on special teams for any chance of eventually sticking to the roster.

