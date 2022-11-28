Cisco recorded seven tackles (six solo) while deflecting two passes in Sunday's 28-27 victory against the Ravens.

Cisco's six solo tackles were the second highest on the team Sunday while he registered at least seven total stops for the third time this year. In addition to the tackles, the safety was able to log two pass deflections for the second game in a row. Overall, Cisco has produced 59 tackles, nine pass deflections and three interceptions while scoring a defensive touchdown over 11 games this season.