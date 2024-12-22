Savage (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Savage suffered a head injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game and is being evaluated for a possible concussion. Andrew Wingard will serve as the Jaguars' backup safety behind Andre Cisco and Antonio Johnson for as long as Savage is sidelined.
