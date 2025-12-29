Dallas rushed twice for 21 yards and didn't catch his lone target during Sunday's 23-16 win over the Colts. He added two kickoff returns for 62 yards.

Dallas received his first two carries since joining the Jaguars during the Week 17 win, averaging 10.5 yards per rush. The veteran from Miami also contributed on special teams, tallying a team-high 62 kick-return yards. Expect Dallas to remain one of Jacksonville's top kick returners in the Week 18 matchup against the Titans, even if Bhayshul Tuten (finger) returns from injury.