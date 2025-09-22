Long caught two of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.

The 27-year-old played 14 offensive snaps in Jacksonville's Week 3 win, more than doubling his total from the first two games combined (seven). Despite his increase in snaps, Long still operated as the Jaguars' No. 3 tight end, playing behind Johnny Mundt (18 offensive snaps) and Brenton Strange (54 offensive snaps). Long is expected to remain a depth option in the Jags' tight end room ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the 49ers.