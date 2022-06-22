Coach Doug Pederson has been impressed by Shenault during minicamp and OTAs, but the wideout is still likely to begin spring training as Jacksonville's No. 4 receiver, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Shenault had a disappointing 2021 campaign with 63 catches for 619 yards and zero touchdowns, and he also finished with 10 drops. The 2020 second-round pick was unable to take advantage of increased opportunities due to injuries in the receiver room, and the Jaguars have now upgraded the position during the offseason by signing Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Marvin Jones also remains in the mix, leaving Shenault to battle Laquon Treadwell and Jamal Agnew for the No. 4 spot on the depth charter in training camp. Shenault will need to prove his worth in 2022 to warrant fantasy consideration after being a failed sleeper pick last year.