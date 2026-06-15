Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: Set for work on passing downs

As the coming season approaches, Allen appears on track to maintain a role on passing downs, John Shipley of Sports Illustrated reports.

With Travis Etienne -- who recorded 260 carries and 36 catches in 17 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2025 -- now with the Saints, Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez (foot) and Allen are slated to lead the team's backfield in 2026. As a rookie seventh-rounder last year, Allen played in all 17 regular-season contests, while logging 23 carries for 94 yards and catching 10 of 11 targets for 54 yards. As the team looks to reallocate Etienne's touches, Allen is a candidate to see an uptick in work this season, notably in passing situations, while Tuten and Rodriguez pave the way on early downs. As a result, Allen could end up on the fantasy radar in deeper PPR formats.