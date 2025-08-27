Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said Wednesday that Hunter (upper body) is healthy and ready to suit up Week 1 against the Panthers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hunter missed Jacksonville's preseason finale due to an upper-body issue, but the team had consistently indicated that the injury was only minor. The rookie first-rounder is ready to make his regular-season debut Sunday, Sept. 7, though it remains to be seen exactly how the Jaguars intend to divvy up his snaps between offense and defense. Hunter has been listed as a starting wide receiver on the Jaguars' unofficial preseason depth charts, but the team's first official regular season depth chart, to be released during Week 1 prep, will provide a cleared indication of the dual-threat playmaker's current standing on both sides of the ball.