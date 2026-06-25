Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Working on downfield throws

An emphasis for Lawrence this offseason has been building chemistry with his wide receivers on downfield throws, Casandra Chesser of Jaguars Wire reports.

Chesser named Brian Thomas in particular as someone Lawrence is working to fortify his bond with in the deep passing game. Lawrence attempted the sixth-most passes of 20-plus air yards last season (590), but he completed just 36.1 percent of such throws, checking in at 25th among qualified quarterbacks. If he can take his deep passing game to another level, the Jacksonville offense would be even more lethal after the unit went nuclear down the stretch last regular season. From Weeks 9 to 18, the Jaguars averaged 32.8 points per game across 10 contests, and Lawrence had a sparkling 18:4 TD:INT mark across the final seven regular-season games. He has a chance to be in the MVP mix again in 2026 in his second season under coach Liam Coen.