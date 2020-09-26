Eifert caught two of three targets for 11 yards during Thursday's 31-13 loss to Miami.

Eifert led the team's tight ends with 40 offensive snaps and didn't find much involvement in the passing game despite the fact Jacksonville mostly played from behind Thursday. James O'Shaughnessy officially received the start but played only 27 snaps, though he caught three of four targets for 29 yards. Eifert remains the Jaguars' top tight end, but his six catches for 55 yards and one touchdown through three games illustrates the difficulty in utilizing him as a fantasy option.