Jaguars' Walker Little: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little is being evaluated for a possible concussion during Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
The left tackle has started all 12 games this year for the Jaguars. Cole Van Lanen should be the next tackle up in Jacksonville's rotation.
More News
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Doing work at OTAs•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Out for Week 18 finale•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Out vs. Titans with ankle sprain•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Downgraded to out•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Walker Little: Locked in through 2027•