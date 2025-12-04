Jaguars' Walker Little: DNP with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
The starting left tackle has been a non-participant in consecutive practices, meaning he will have just one chance to upgrade to limited and begin the processing of clearing the league's concussion protocol before Sunday's game. If nothing changes, Cole Van Lanen, who replaced Little after his injury in last Sunday's victory over the Titans, will likely start at left tackle Sunday against the Colts.
