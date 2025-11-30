Jaguars' Walker Little: Enters concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Little was evaluated by medical staff, and the confirmation of a concussion means that the left tackle will be unable to return to Sunday's game. Cole Van Lanen will likely finish the game at left tackle.
