The Ravens waived Armour-Davis on Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Armour-Davis was unable to make the Ravens' 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 campaign. The fact that Batimore waived the 25-year-old cornerback was a bit of a surprise based on his solid offseason. Armour-Davis also picked off Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman in the final preseason contest, displaying his playmaking ability. Nonetheless, the Alabama product will look to secure a roster spot with another team this year.