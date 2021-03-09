The Falcons released Carpenter on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Falcons created approximately $4 million in cap space with this move. Carpenter will get a headstart in free agency after starting 13 games in 2020. The 31-year-old offensive guard has dealt with a myriad of injuries over the past three seasons, missing 14 total games.
