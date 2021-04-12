Conner is recovering from toe surgery but should be healthy in June, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

An unrestricted free agent, Conner is scheduled to meet with the Cardinals on Monday. He doesn't seem to have drummed up much interest otherwise, but a move to Arizona would give him a realistic shot to earn significant playing time, even if he settles for a one-year contract with minimal guarantees. Conner may end up waiting until after the 2021 NFL Draft, at which point team needs will be clearer.