The Texans waived Wanye on Tuesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wayne had been working through a hamstring issue, but because he wasn't waived with an injury designation, he'll be free to sign with a team once he clears waivers rather than reverting to the Texans' injured reserve. He played 64 snaps (40 on offense, 24 on special teams) across three regular-season games in 2024 but did not accrue any other stats.