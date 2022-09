The Giants signed Corbin to the team's practice squad Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Corbin was waived by the Giants during Tuesday's final roster cuts, but he'll now operate as a reserve option should New York suffer any injuries to its running backs. Across the team's three preseason games, the 6-foot, 221-pounder recorded 21 carries, 73 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 14 passes for an additional 76 yards.