Jason Huntley: Waived by Eagles
Huntley was waived by the Eagles on Monday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Huntley will be let go as a part of the team's final cuts ahead of the 2022 season. The running back has been utilized as a return specialist this preseason and could fill that role for another team.
