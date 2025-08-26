The 49ers released Wilson on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson was signed earlier this month while the Niners were dealing with backfield injuries and before the team traded for Brian Robinson. With Robinson now in the fold behind Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo healthy, Wilson is no longer needed. The 29-year-old appeared in nine regular-season games with Miami last season, rushing 16 times for 57 scoreless yards.