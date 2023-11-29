Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced announced Wednesday that Rodgers (Achilles) has been designated for return from injured reserve.

The transaction officially opens up a 21-day window in which Rodgers can participate in practices while the Jets evaluate him for a return from IR. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Saleh noted that while Rodgers has been cleared for functional football activity, the veteran quarterback is not yet ready to take contact just over two and a half months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left Achilles' tendon. Rodgers is thus slated to be a limited participant in practices, and he's uncertain to be activated from IR once the evaluation window closes in three weeks. In any case, Wednesday's move is at least another step forward in Rodgers potentially playing again this season, though the 39-year-old has suggested that any return will hinge on the 4-7 Jets remaining in playoff contention in the weeks to come.