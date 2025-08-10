Martinez completed 11 of 16 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 13 yards in Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers.

Martinez played the entire second half and put forth a strong performance, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Stone Smartt in the third quarter. Rookie Brady Cook notably came into the game earlier than Martinez, but Martinez had the stronger statistical showing. The battle for the third spot on the Jets' quarterback depth chart between Martinez and Cook will continue in the second preseason game Aug. 16 against the Giants.