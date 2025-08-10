Allen rushed eight times for 33 yards and failed to bring in his only target during the Jets' 30-10 preseason win over the Packers on Saturday night.

The second-year back saw Breece Hall take the first two carries, but Allen went on to rip off his game-long 14-yard rush on his first touch later in New York's first possession. Allen went on to log four more rush attempts on the Jets' second drive, and although he didn't record any other noteworthy gains, the timing of Allen's usage within the game underscores the fact he's projected for a role that will net more than the 111 total touches he recorded across 17 regular-season games during his rookie 2024 campaign. Allen is likely to see another solid workload during next Saturday night's second preseason game against the Giants.