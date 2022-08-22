Moore and other key players, including QB Joe Flacco and WR Corey Davis, will be held out of Monday's preseason game against Atlanta, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Flacco may get the Week 1 start while Zach Wilson recovers from a meniscus injury, though that's not necessarily a bad thing for Moore's fantasy prospects. With Moore and Davis held out Monday night, rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson could get extended run, assuming he isn't on the sidelines as well. Wilson came in as the fourth receiver in the preseason opener, behind Moore, Davis and slot man Braxton Berrios.