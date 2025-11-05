Wilson (knee) is practicing Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson didn't practice or play in Week 8, but he seems to be doing much better after a Week 9 bye. The Jets will face a tough Cleveland defense at the Meadowlands this Sunday, with Justin Fields likely starting at quarterback, though head coach Aaron Glenn has thus far declined to name his starter. QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) is also expected to practice this week.