Jets' Isaiah Davis: Done for day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against New England.
Davis exited the contest after suffering a blow to the head, and his day has now officially come to an end due to a concussion. With Davis now in concussion protocol, it's possible his season has come to an end with just one game remaining.
