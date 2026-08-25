Davis (knee) worked out on a side field with a trainer during Tuesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Davis has missed the Jets' first two preseason contests due to a knee injury he suffered in early August. Tuesday's development marks his first notable on-field work since then, but it remains to be seen if he'll be healthy enough to suit up for Friday's exhibition against the Giants. With No. 1 RB Breece Hall (groin) also working on the side as of Monday, New York's backfield is getting healthier as Week 1 approaches, but at the moment Braelon Allen is the only healthy back among the team's top three players at the position.