Sanders reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Sanders was elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row ahead of Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers. The kicker made his only field-goal attempt in the contest, converting a 32-yarder in the fourth quarter. Sanders can be elevated one more time before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster, and he appears likely to operate as the Jets' starting kicker again Week 3 versus Detroit.