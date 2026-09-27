Sadiq caught seven of eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Lions.

The rookie tight end made a spectacular play to haul in his first career TD reception in the second quarter, leaping from about the five-yard line and stretching out the full length of his 6-foot-3 frame to bring in a 24-yard pass from Geno Smith. Sadiq is very quickly making an impact with his athleticism, and through his first three NFL games he's compiled a 12-143-1 line on 14 targets while adding a three-yard score on his only carry. He'll look to continue building chemistry with Smith in a Week 4 road trip to Chicago.