Sadiq (hernia) was spotted taking part in positional drills during Tuesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The rookie first-round pick missed nearly all of training camp and the preseason after experiencing a setback in his recovery from hernia surgery, but head coach Aaron Glenn had been optimistic over the past week that Sadiq would be ready to go for the start of the regular season. Sadiq's involvement in positional drills suggests that he remains on track to play in Sunday's game at Tennessee, though the extensive time he missed during the summer means that he'll likely have to settle for a small role off the bat. Mason Taylor looks to be the leading candidate to start and lead the tight-end group in snaps Week 1.