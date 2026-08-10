Jets' Kenyon Sadiq: Listed behind Taylor on depth chart

Sadiq (hernia) is listed as Mason Taylor's backup at tight end on the Jets' first unofficial depth chart Monday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

It's not at all surprising considering Sadiq has barely been able to practice with the team after undergoing hernia surgery in the spring before experiencing a setback with his recovery in the early days of training camp. Sadiq and Taylor, while both listed as tight ends, essentially play different positions also, as Taylor is expected to operate as a block-first traditional tight end while Sadiq plays detached from the line in more of a big slot role.