Coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that Sadiq (hernia) remains on track to play Week 1 against the Titans, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Sadiq missed most of training camp and the entirety of the preseason, but the first-round rookie will now begin ramping up his activity level over the next 10 days to get ready for the regular-season opener. Sadiq isn't going to have an every-down role out of the gates for the Jets due to all of the missed practice time, and the expectation is Mason Taylor operates as more of an every-down tight end for New York. Sadiq is someone to monitor in fantasy leagues at the beginning of the season to see how his role grows in an offense starved for playmakers.