The Jets selected Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 65th overall.

Corley adds depth behind the Jets' star power out wide behind Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. He posted remarkable production during his time at Western Kentucky with 29 touchdowns over the last three seasons. He was the engine of one of the most explosive offenses in the country, taking on workhorse target shares upwards of 143 in one season (2022). He never saw fewer than 103 targets in any of his final three seasons. As for how his game translates, Western Kentucky maxed him out with short passes and screens, trusting him to make plays after the catch. With Corley's 207-pound frame and 4.56 speed, it remains to be seen if he can have that same YAC success at the next level. Even with questions about how his college role will translate, the Jets could prove a nice fit -- he has a path to working out of the slot right away as an intermediate target for Aaron Rodgers.