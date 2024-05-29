Corley left Wednesday's practice early and returned without a helmet, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Hughes notes that Corley walked with a limp after the incident, giving another hint that the rookie won't return to practice Wednesday. It doesn't sound especially serious, as a player typically would stay inside rather than joining his teammates to watch the rest of practice if there were concern about a major injury. With Mike Williams (ACL) unavailable for offseason practices, the Jets seem to have a wide-open depth chart at WR behind No. 1 Garrett Wilson. Coming in as a third-round pick, Corley should get some first-team reps and may eventually win a role as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Wilson and Williams. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers apparently is a fan, having recently told reporters that Corley was his favorite wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.