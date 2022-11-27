White completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. He added two rushing yards on three attempts.

Called upon to make his season debut with Zach Wilson benched, White immediately produced the Jets' first opening possession touchdown drive of the season. He completed six of seven passes for 69 yards on the drive, capped by an eight-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. In the second quarter, White connected with Elijah Moore for a 42-yard gain leading to a botched field-goal attempt, then found Wilson for a 54-yard touchdown to take a 14-10 lead. White finished the first half with 16 completions on 20 attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets took a 17-10 lead into the locker room. The dominant Jets defense took over after that, though White chipped in with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore. It's safe to say White can be treated as New York's starter until further notice, so expect to see him under center against the Vikings in Week 13.