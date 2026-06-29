Jets' Omar Cooper: Solidifying spot in three-wide sets

Cooper was the Jets' most impressive rookie in spring practices and looks to have solidified his spot in three-receiver sets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets traded up into the first round to draft Cooper 30th overall. The versatile rookie out of Indiana played both on the outside and in the slot in college, which should help Cooper get on the field consistently alongside Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Per Geoffrey A. Knox of USA Today Jets Wire, Mitchell and slot receiver option Isaiah Williams were two of the Jets' top performers in spring practices, so Cooper will need to continue building on his strong spring to secure playing time. That being said, Cimini expects Cooper's physical playing style to help the rookie shine even more once the pads come on in training camp.