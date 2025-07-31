Jets' Quinnen Williams: Dealing with calf issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams suffered a calf injury during Thursday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the injury is unknown, but he was injured during individual drills and went inside for the remainder of Thursday's session. Williams was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season after logging 37 tackles (25 solo), including 6.0 sacks, across 16 regular-season contests. Some may have considered it a down season for the 27-year-old after posting 12.0 sacks two seasons prior.
More News
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Past hamstring injury•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Aggravates hamstring in Week 18•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Will play against Miami•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Playing Sunday vs. Buffalo•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Listed as limited participant•