Williams suffered a calf injury during Thursday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but he was injured during individual drills and went inside for the remainder of Thursday's session. Williams was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season after logging 37 tackles (25 solo), including 6.0 sacks, across 16 regular-season contests. Some may have considered it a down season for the 27-year-old after posting 12.0 sacks two seasons prior.