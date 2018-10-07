Jets' Robby Anderson: Burns Broncos
Anderson caught three of five targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.
It wasn't all that complicated. Bradley Roby was locked in on Anderson in man-to-man coverage with no help twice in the second quarter and two go-routes, two catches, 109 yards, and two touchdowns later, the Jets were holding a multi-score lead. It wasn't as if he was targeted more than usual, as he has seen at least four targets in each of the past four weeks, it's just that he and Sam Darnold finally connected on Sunday. That chemistry can be dangerous if the Jets continue to find ways to pound the ball and go deep. In New York's two wins, Anderson has just four catches, but three of them have gone for touchdowns of 35 yards or more. A Colts team that ranks in the top 10 in the league in opponent yards per catch might provide a greater challenge on Sunday.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Avoids league discipline•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Held to 18 yards Week 4•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Reenters Thursday's game•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Questionable to return to Thursday's contest•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Quiet in Week 2 loss•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Scores to start season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.