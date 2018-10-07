Anderson caught three of five targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.

It wasn't all that complicated. Bradley Roby was locked in on Anderson in man-to-man coverage with no help twice in the second quarter and two go-routes, two catches, 109 yards, and two touchdowns later, the Jets were holding a multi-score lead. It wasn't as if he was targeted more than usual, as he has seen at least four targets in each of the past four weeks, it's just that he and Sam Darnold finally connected on Sunday. That chemistry can be dangerous if the Jets continue to find ways to pound the ball and go deep. In New York's two wins, Anderson has just four catches, but three of them have gone for touchdowns of 35 yards or more. A Colts team that ranks in the top 10 in the league in opponent yards per catch might provide a greater challenge on Sunday.