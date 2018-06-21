Jets' Robby Anderson: Legal issues resolved
Anderson's attorney, Ed O'Donnell, said that his client pleaded no contest Wednesday to charges of reckless driving stemming from a January arrest, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
After the plea, Anderson is no longer facing charges from either of his two arrests from the past 13 months. He'll still face six months of non-reporting probation for the January incident, but neither legal issue should impact his preparation for the upcoming campaign. The wideout is still awaiting a potential fine and/or suspension from the league for violating the personal conduct policy, with an NFL spokesman relaying Thursday that a review of both incidents remains ongoing.
