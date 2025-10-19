Head coach Aaron Glenn said after Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers that Gardner has entered the league's concussion protocol, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Gardner took a hit to the head during the second half of Sunday's game. Now that he's in the league's five-step concussion protocol, Gardner would have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be available for the Jets' Week 8 road clash against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 26. Jarvis Brownlee would be the next man up at outside corner if Gardner were to miss time.