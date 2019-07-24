Hodges signed a contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Hodges, who's shed his former "Bucky" nickname, spent last season on the Steelers' practice squad. Pittsburgh cut him loose just before the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2017 sixth-round pick will now work to stick with the Jets, who are in need of tight end depth with starter Chris Herndon facing a four-game suspension.