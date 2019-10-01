Hodges (personal) was waived off the left squad/exempt list by the Jets on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Hodges was waived/injured and reverted to injured reserve in early August before eventually shifting to the exempt list. The 2017 sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech is still looking to make his NFL debut.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories