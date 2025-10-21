Head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't announced his plans at quarterback for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, but the Jets are "moving toward" naming Taylor as their starter, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Glenn may not name a Week 8 starter until he meets with the media prior to Wednesday's practice, but the tea leaves appear to be pointing toward Taylor displacing the struggling Justin Fields atop the depth chart in the wake of the Jets' 0-7 start to the season. Taylor -- who previously started Week 3 against the Buccaneers while Fields missed the game due to a concussion -- entered in relief during this past Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers in the third quarter, when Fields was benched after completing six of 12 pass attempts for 46 yards and losing 21 yards on three sacks. Taylor (10-for-22 for 126 yards and two interceptions, 12 yards lost on three sacks) wasn't much more effective in his five drives directing the offense, but the Jets could nonetheless look to the 36-year-old veteran to provide a spark after Fields had been held under 100 passing yards in three of his six starts to date.