default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Coach Aaron Glenn said that Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) won't practice Wednesday.

With both signal-callers set to miss practice, Brady Cook will handle first-team reps Wednesday, with Adrian Martinez now also in the mix, per Glenn. Taylor thus has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but at this stage, the Jets' Week 15 QB situation is very much up in the air.

More News