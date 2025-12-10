Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Not practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Aaron Glenn said that Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) won't practice Wednesday.
With both signal-callers set to miss practice, Brady Cook will handle first-team reps Wednesday, with Adrian Martinez now also in the mix, per Glenn. Taylor thus has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but at this stage, the Jets' Week 15 QB situation is very much up in the air.
More News
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Week 15 starting QB TBD•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Throws TD, runs in another in win•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Throws one TD pass in Week 12 loss•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: New starter in New York•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Returning as backup QB in Week 10•