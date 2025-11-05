Taylor (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Taylor had been in contention to replace Justin Fields under center and start Week 8 versus the Bengals, but he was instead ruled out due to a knee injury. That paved the way for Fields to log his best performance of the season in the 39-38 win, potentially reaffirming his grip on the starting job. That said, head coach Aaron Glenn has yet to confirm a No. 1 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Browns, as he was noncommittal about Fields entering the Week 9 bye. it shouldn't be long before Glenn provides further clarification.