Jets' Xavier Newman-Johnson: Inactive for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newman (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Newman logged limited participation in Thursday's practice before ultimately failing to participate during Friday's session. The Jets' offensive line will be running low in the depth department as a consequence of the backup interior lineman's absence.
