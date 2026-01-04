Jets' Xavier Newman-Johnson: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newman-Johnson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Newman-Johnson (knee) had already been ruled out of Sunday's season finale against the Bills, so this move was simply procedural. He played in five games in a reserve role in 2025.
