Joey Hunt: In COVID-19 protocol
Hunt was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Hunt either contracted the virus or came into close contact with someone who tested positive. He'll remain away from the team until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.
